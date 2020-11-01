100,800 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Acquired by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000. SiTime comprises approximately 2.6% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $83.49 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $98.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -132.52.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $115,855.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,700.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $782,842.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,932 shares in the company, valued at $51,760,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock worth $9,022,410. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

