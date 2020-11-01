$0.08 EPS Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.02. Guess’ posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.82 million. Guess’ had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess’ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 83,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guess’ in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 11.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 1,442.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $749.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.74. Guess’ has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

