ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

