ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 30th total of 41,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ ZKIN opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.03.
About ZK International Group
