ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives $6.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $447.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 15.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 438,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

