ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Receives $6.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.
Several research firms have weighed in on ZIOP. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.
Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $447.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.61.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 810,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 153.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90,479 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 15.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 438,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
