Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of China Biologic Products stock opened at $116.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.23. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.62.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBPO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in China Biologic Products by 15,063.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in China Biologic Products in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 61.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

