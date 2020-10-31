Zacks Investment Research Lowers AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASEKY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 1.53.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

