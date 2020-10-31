Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) to Hold

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $228.87 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veritiv will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 177.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veritiv by 945.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.