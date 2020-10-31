Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on EGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.22.

NYSE EGP opened at $133.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.26. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 36.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.