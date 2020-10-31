Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) to Hold

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BRT stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $209.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 83,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

