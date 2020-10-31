Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barings BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $363.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 14.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 7.6% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

