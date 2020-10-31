Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Parsley Energy reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on PE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $3,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $106,700,461.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 in the last ninety days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

PE opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.