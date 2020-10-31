Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR) will report sales of $36.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.04 million and the highest is $37.80 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year sales of $144.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.56 million to $146.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $189.80 million, with estimates ranging from $182.35 million to $197.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kaleyra.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million.

KLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

NYSE KLR opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.21. Kaleyra has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

