Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will post sales of $128.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.93 million and the lowest is $124.65 million. Diamond S Shipping posted sales of $141.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $671.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.08 million to $680.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $705.27 million, with estimates ranging from $611.87 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

NYSE DSSI opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,331,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Diamond S Shipping by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

