Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to report sales of $69.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.79 million and the highest is $71.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $296.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $300.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $310.79 million, with estimates ranging from $306.50 million to $315.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

SNCR stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

