Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). J & J Snack Foods reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $135.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.04. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.60. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $193.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 28th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.