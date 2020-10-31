Zacks: Analysts Expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novagold Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:NG) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novagold Resources’ earnings. Novagold Resources reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Novagold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novagold Resources.

Get Novagold Resources alerts:

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Novagold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

NASDAQ:NG opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Novagold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novagold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.