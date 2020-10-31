Zacks: Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.21 and the lowest is $2.80. M&T Bank reported earnings of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $9.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $12.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $103.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.36. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

