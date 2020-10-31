Zacks: Analysts Expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.34. Abbott Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.29.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $158,723,000 after buying an additional 1,284,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 53,883 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $188.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average of $98.34. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.