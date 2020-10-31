Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to Announce -$1.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) to post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.48) and the lowest is ($1.52). Urovant Sciences reported earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($6.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.62) to ($6.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($4.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.37.

A number of research firms recently commented on UROV. BidaskClub cut shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urovant Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

UROV stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

