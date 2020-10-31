Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $76.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 466.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 104,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 134.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

