Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report earnings of $2.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $1.68. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $8.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%.

Several research firms have commented on PKI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 474,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,573,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $129.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $134.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

