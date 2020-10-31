Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Diamond S Shipping also reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of DSSI opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. Diamond S Shipping has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 484.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

