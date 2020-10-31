Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 53.7% in October

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

YTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

