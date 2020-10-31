Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
YNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.
YNDX stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 733,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Yandex by 3,685.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 202,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Yandex by 4.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
