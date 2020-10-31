Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yandex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $76.00 to $71.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Yandex by 4.1% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 733,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Yandex by 3,685.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 202,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Yandex by 4.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 156,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yandex by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.