XPeng Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 12,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 7,465 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

XPEV stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.65.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart electric vehicles (EVs) in China. It offers the G3 SUV and a four-door sports sedan the P7, as well as autonomous driving software system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

