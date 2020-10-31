XP (NYSE:XP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

XP (NYSE:XP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XP Inc. provides a technology-driven financial services platform. It offers financial products and services primarily in Brazil. XP Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get XP alerts:

XP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:XP opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $39.81. XP has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

XP (NYSE:XP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in XP in the first quarter worth $358,000. AXA grew its stake in XP by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in XP by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 40,879 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in XP by 233.1% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 413,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,351,000 after buying an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in XP in the second quarter valued at about $535,000.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XP (XP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.