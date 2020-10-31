Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Increased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,907 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Xilinx makes up 2.1% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $130.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

