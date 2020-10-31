Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after acquiring an additional 591,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,732 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

XEL opened at $70.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

