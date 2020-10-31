XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XCel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of XCel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XELB opened at $0.89 on Friday. XCel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

