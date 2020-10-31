Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) PT Raised to $41.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

WYND stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,227,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,086,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,173,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 408,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

