WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

