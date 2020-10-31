WPP (NYSE:WPP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPP. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40. WPP has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WPP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.