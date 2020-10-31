World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.14.

WWE stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $67.53.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,784,000 after purchasing an additional 483,449 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $20,388,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,800,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,556 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 112,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 94,267 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

