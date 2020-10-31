Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

