William Blair Weighs in on Msci Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Msci in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Msci from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.78.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $349.84 on Friday. Msci has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Msci by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after purchasing an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 353,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,063,000 after acquiring an additional 249,252 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Msci by 190.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 219,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,263,000 after purchasing an additional 143,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Msci by 214.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,750 in the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

