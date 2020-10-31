William Blair Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

ECL stock opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.23, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.93. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,174,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,718,000 after buying an additional 612,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after purchasing an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecolab by 26.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,253,000 after purchasing an additional 233,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $31,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.