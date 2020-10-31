William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

