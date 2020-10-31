Wi-Tron (OTCMKTS:WTRO) vs. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Head to Head Review

Wi-Tron (OTCMKTS:WTRO) and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wi-Tron and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wi-Tron 0 0 0 0 N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 3 0 3 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Wi-Tron has a beta of -117.2, indicating that its stock price is 11,820% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wi-Tron and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wi-Tron N/A N/A N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR 12.25% 4.37% 3.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Wi-Tron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wi-Tron and FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wi-Tron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR $4.68 billion 8.75 $675.01 million $0.36 58.64

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Wi-Tron.

Summary

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR beats Wi-Tron on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wi-Tron

Wi-Tron, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling ultra linear single and multi-channel power amplifiers and broadband high-speed wireless products. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Raritan, NJ.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

