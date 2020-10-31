Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $8,137,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 128,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of WY opened at $27.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

