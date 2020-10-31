Weybosset Research & Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,247 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.66.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

