WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Earnings Miss

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $124.00 and last traded at $126.00. 1,064,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 546,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.58.

The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

In related news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WEX by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 149,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,014,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX Company Profile (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

