Western Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Appian by 28.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,441,000 after purchasing an additional 264,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,396,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth $11,263,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Appian by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 213,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 105,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $690,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,253.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $6,830,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $63.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $84.81.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

