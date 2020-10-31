Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in McKesson by 15,252.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in McKesson by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $147.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. McKesson’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.79.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

