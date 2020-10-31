Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 19.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 987.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

