Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,195 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $11,682,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $48.15 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

