Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

