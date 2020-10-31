Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,130 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 69,814 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 196,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $15.56 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

