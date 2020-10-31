Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 549,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,412,000 after buying an additional 300,127 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Realty Income by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 72.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

NYSE O opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

