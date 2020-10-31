Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 856.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $56.89.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.