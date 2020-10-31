Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $202.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $239.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ROKU. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $1,488,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,265,448.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,317 shares of company stock worth $53,571,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

